OmmWriter is an immersive experience. This means that it helps you focus on your writing and keeps you in the zone. But sometimes we don't want to completely vanish from the world for hours. We just need a small break, a bit of silence to write a line, a concept, or an email.

This is when OmmBits helps. With instant access to a minimal world where you can better isolate your thoughts and focus on your words. Like a very short teleportation. Like a note taking app in a more minimal and relaxing space. Almost like you could write with your eyes closed. Let OmmBits take you to this place.